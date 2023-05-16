Simi Garewal gives clarification post endless trolling on Mahesh Bhupathi's video clip with ex-wife

Simi Garewal recently posted an old video of Lara Dutta's husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, with his ex-wife Shvetha Jaishankar. It did not settle down well with some people.

Actor Simi Garewal recently posted an old video clip from her popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal featuring Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his first wife, Shvetha Jaishankar. However, a social media section conveyed discontent with the video as Mahesh and Shvetha are no longer a couple. They parted ways in 2009 after their divorce.

Sharing the video last week, Simi Garewal wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Mahesh Bhupathi & Shvetha Jaishankar (his first wife). This rendezvous with Mahesh & Shvetha was in the first year of their marriage. Both lovely people who couldn't carry through in the end…."

"A day after Mahesh married Lara Dutta, Shvetha tied the knot with Chennai businessman Raghu Kailas. The journey to find your soul mate is not always easy. But now both couples have found their life partners.. & their happiness," she added. Soon after she posted it online, several people criticised Simi. One user said, "Shouldn't be putting lows of someone's life out there.. they have long moved on, why to touch those strings?" Another adds, "No one finds a perfect partner. They just become too tired to move on and on, so just settle with the last one." Another also shared, "Simi ji, you have delicately put your point across them without tainting anyone's reputation. I really admire this quality of yours. It's life; things happen."

Responding to one of the comments, Simi clarified, "Thank you. I appreciate your post. People are so quick to judge without even reading the entire post! These are real-life stories. We gain from learning about human experiences (with happy endings)."

For those unaware, Prominent tennis player Mahesh was previously married to Shvetha Jaishankar, a model, for seven years. After their divorce, Mahesh settled down and got hitched to Bollywood actor Lara Dutta on February 16, 2011. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Saira Bhupathi, born on January 20, 2012.

