Euphoria Movie Review: Bhumika and Gunasekhar's film is a must-watch for some
Euphoria Review: Directed by Gunasekhar and starring Bhumika, 'Euphoria' tackles today's youth trends. Is it any good? Let's find out in the review.
Image Credit : X/@GunaaTeamworks
Euphoria Movie Review
Director Gunasekhar, known for visual epics, returns with 'Euphoria.' The film, starring Bhumika, tackles how today's youth are going astray. Is it a successful comeback?
This is the story of Euphoria movie
A student, Chaitra, is assaulted by five boys, including Vikas. His mother (Bhumika), a school principal, helps convict them. The rest of the story follows their time in jail.
How is Euphoria movie? (Analysis)
The film explores how parental neglect leads students astray. It starts with a shocking crime, followed by a gripping investigation and court drama. The second half is a jail saga.
Pros and cons in Euphoria movie
Pros: A strong social message, realistic events, and an emotional climax. Cons: Weak writing, poor screenplay, and inconsistent emotional tone make many scenes fall flat.
How did the actors perform in Euphoria movie?
Sara Arjun is great as Chaitra, and Vignesh shines as Vikas. Bhumika delivers a strong performance despite a weakly written role. Gautham Menon is convincing in his part.
Technicians' work in Euphoria movie
Kaala Bhairava's music and the cinematography are pluses. However, the editing is choppy, and the screenplay is weak. The film's core message about parental neglect is strong.
Finally, about Euphoria movie
While it may not impress as a film, its message to parents and kids is powerful. A must-watch for parents. Rating: 2.5
