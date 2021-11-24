  • Facebook
    Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed on the eve of release; makers announce refund of tickets

    Simbu’s film ‘Maanaadu’ which was to release in theatres on Thursday, has been pushed further. The makers have said that money will be refunded to those who have already booked their tickets.

    Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed on the eve of release; makers announce refund of tickets
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 7:47 PM IST
    Silambarasan TR’s film ‘Maanaadu’ was looking at a theatrical release on Thursday. However, a few hours before its release, on Wednesday, the makers of the film decided to further postpone the film. The reason behind the delay in Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, is best known to the makers.

    Soon after the film’s delay was announced, all those who had already booked the tickets for the movie were informed about a refund. The makers of the film said that the ticket amount will be refunded into the bank accounts of all those who booked the tickets for Maanaadu.

    The film was highly anticipated by the fans of Simbu who were eagerly waiting for this political drama. However, the fans were left surprised and disappointed after the sudden announcement regarding its delay in release.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love-story: Actress earlier dated Simbu, Prabhu Deva; says Vignesh is different

    Not just the makers of the film, but Simbu also apologized to all the fans for the sudden delay. However, there is still no information on the reason behind the last-minute delay in the film’s release, even though the makers promised to reveal the new release date soon.

    Recently, a grand pre-release event was hosted by the makers of the film which stars Simbu in the lead role. The party which was held in Chennai was attended by the cast and crew of the film, including Simbu. Film’s director, Venkat Prabhu’ had revealed in the event that a particular scene of Simbu which is seven minutes long in duration, will be a game-changer for the film.

    ASLO READ: Is Nayanthara’s ex-boyfriend Simbu set to tie the knot with Trisha?

    Venkat Prabhu had told the media in Chennai, on the occasion of the event, that the seven-minute scene in the film has left teary-eyed, every time he has watched the scene. Appreciating the skills of his film’s lead actor (Simbu), Venkat Prabhu said that STR is a “born actor”.

    Apart from STR, the film also stars actors Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. The film’s music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 7:53 PM IST
