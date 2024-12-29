Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

The teaser for Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is out! Salman’s intense performance in the action-packed teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's Eid 2025 release.
 

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

The much-awaited teaser for director AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was finally released on Saturday after a brief delay due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The teaser, which was eagerly awaited by fans, offers a sneak peek into the intense and thrilling world of Sikandar.

In the 1-minute-41-second teaser, Salman Khan’s character, Sikandar, makes a grand entry into a room filled with weapons and samurai armor-clad individuals. However, there’s an underlying sense of caution as he calmly declares, "I’ve heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn." His confident demeanor and intriguing dialogue immediately capture the audience's attention, leaving fans excited about what’s to come. Many viewers were quick to express their admiration for Salman’s intense and massy avatar, with one fan noting, “This is something never seen before."

The teaser was shared by the film’s producers on X (formerly Twitter), along with a message thanking fans for their patience and expressing their excitement about releasing this first look. The message also confirmed that the film would be released on Eid 2025, marking a significant occasion for fans of Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Sikandar promises to be a high-octane action film. Salman’s character is expected to be involved in some intense action sequences, as shown in the teaser. Kajal Aggarwal also plays a crucial role in the film, which further adds to the anticipation. 

ALSO READ Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram gcw

BREAKING: Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar found dead in hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...' NTI

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...'

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..' NTI

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon