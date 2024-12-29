Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

The teaser for Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is out! Salman’s intense performance in the action-packed teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's Eid 2025 release.

The much-awaited teaser for director AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was finally released on Saturday after a brief delay due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The teaser, which was eagerly awaited by fans, offers a sneak peek into the intense and thrilling world of Sikandar.

In the 1-minute-41-second teaser, Salman Khan’s character, Sikandar, makes a grand entry into a room filled with weapons and samurai armor-clad individuals. However, there’s an underlying sense of caution as he calmly declares, "I’ve heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn." His confident demeanor and intriguing dialogue immediately capture the audience's attention, leaving fans excited about what’s to come. Many viewers were quick to express their admiration for Salman’s intense and massy avatar, with one fan noting, “This is something never seen before."

The teaser was shared by the film’s producers on X (formerly Twitter), along with a message thanking fans for their patience and expressing their excitement about releasing this first look. The message also confirmed that the film would be released on Eid 2025, marking a significant occasion for fans of Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Sikandar promises to be a high-octane action film. Salman’s character is expected to be involved in some intense action sequences, as shown in the teaser. Kajal Aggarwal also plays a crucial role in the film, which further adds to the anticipation.

