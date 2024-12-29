Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'

 Mika Singh opened up about his challenging experience working with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Dangerous, sharing struggles with their behavior and production complications during the shoot.

Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..' NTI
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

Mika Singh, the popular singer and music composer, recently opened up about his difficult experience working with actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on the web series Dangerous (2020). In a candid interview with the KADAK YouTube channel, Mika shared that the project, which he produced alongside director Vikram Bhatt, was far from smooth.

Initially, Mika planned to cast Karan Singh Grover with a new actress to keep the project under budget. However, Bipasha Basu insisted on joining the cast, and both she and Karan appeared in the series together. While they didn’t exceed the budget, Mika recalled the experience as being "horrible."

He explained that the problems began when he took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule, which later stretched to two months. Mika revealed that as a married couple, Karan and Bipasha insisted on separate rooms, even though he had originally booked a single room for them. Despite accommodating their request, the situation became even more difficult when the couple demanded to switch to a different hotel, adding more complications to the shoot.

Mika also recounted that Karan had an unfortunate accident during a stunt scene and fractured his leg. Additionally, both actors made several excuses during dubbing, citing issues like sore throats, which added to the tension. Mika found it particularly puzzling when the couple, despite being married, created drama around a kissing scene, which they were required to shoot for the series.

The production struggles left Mika frustrated, but he humorously pointed out that the couple’s behavior only made things more difficult. On a lighter note, he mentioned that both Karan and Bipasha are currently taking a break from work, focusing on raising their daughter, Devi Singh Grover Basu.

