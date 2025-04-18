Find out all the details about the WWE WrestleMania 2025 event. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match cards of WrestleMania 41 which is given here.

The world wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for the blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 2025 main event. Fans in India are also equally excited to witness the SuperBowl of the wrestling world. Let's break down the complete schedule, wrestling cards, time in India, and many more.

WWE WrestleMania 2025 Date and Time in India

The WrestleMania 41 edition will kick start on Sunday at 4:30 AM IST. However, it is to be noted that since the event will take place in the US, the local time for the event stands at 07 PM Eastern Time.

WWE WrestleMania 2025: Where will the event take place?

WrestleMania 41 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moreover, it is a two-day main event, meaning Indian fans will have to wake up early to watch their favorite stars in action on both Sunday and Monday. Both days, WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be at the same venue.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1913263264768889229?t=p7ZvmF3jaILJyvAZkdd3jg&s=19

WWE WrestleMania 2025: Where to Watch?

In India, fans were previously tuning into the Sony Sports Network to watch WWE events live. However, that has changed with the WWE's deal with Netflix. Indian fans alike global fans will be able to access the Wrestlemania 41 event only through Netflix.

What are the March Cards for WrestleMania 41?

Night One match card:

Triple-threat match: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs CM Punk

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Night Two match card:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Women's World Championship (triple-threat): Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship (fatal four-way): Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor

Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul