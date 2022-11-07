Did you know Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill was inspired by one of Kamal Haasan's films? Read details

Kamal Haasan birthday special: You will shock to know that internationally famous Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got encouraged to make Kill Bill from one of Kamal Haasan'smovies

Indian movies are frequently criticised for borrowing concepts/ideas or outright plagiarising whole stories from Hollywood and other Asian movies, occasionally even from one another.

The following incident, however, is nothing short of a breath of fresh air. We're talking about the period when the renowned worldwide director and Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino acknowledged that one of the most crucial scenes in his hugely successful, highly acclaimed picture, Kill Bill, was inspired by a Kamal Haasan film.

Abhay, played by Kamal Haasan, served as the model for this moment in Kill Bill. Anurag Kashyap, an Indian director, was the first to speak about the occurrence after hearing about it from Naman Ramchandran, a sight and sound critic.

Anurag Kashyap revealed that after Naman Ramchandran informed him that Abhay inspired the manga sequence in Kill Bill, he confirmed the claim with Quentin Tarantino at the Venice Film Festival. Tarantino acknowledged having seen an Indian serial killer movie that featured stylised violence in animated form, which is where he got the inspiration for Kill Bill.

Tarantino didn't remember the title of the picture. Still, Kashyap drew the connection since Abhay alias Aalavandhan was the only such Indian film that had been produced up to that moment.

When Kamal Haasan learned of this news, he felt vindicated. He revealed that although many people had criticised his action sequence as self-indulgent and strange, now that a brilliant filmmaker has praised it. People might view it differently and be more accepting of other experiments he might make in the future.