    Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab govt over his baby boy; makes some shocking claims-WATCH

    Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, took to Instagram to post a video from the hospital following the birth of his infant child.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Punjab government, led by Bhagwant Mann, of harassment following the birth of his second son. Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed the birth of their newborn baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after the death of their only son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

    On Tuesday, Balkaur Singh said on Instagram, "Thanks to Waheguru's blessings, we have our Shubhdeep back." However, the government has been pressuring me since this morning, demanding that I provide the baby's paperwork. They're interviewing me to show that this child is legal." 

    "I would want to beg that the government, particularly Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, allow for all treatments to be completed. "I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning)," Balkaur Singh said.

    The government passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act in December 2021, allowing clinics to offer ART services to married couples and single women. The lady requesting therapy must be between 21 and 50, while the guy must be between 21 and 55.

    According to sources, Charan Kaur is 58 and Balbir is 60. He captioned the photograph in Punjabi. Balkaur Singh previously acknowledged that the kid was delivered via IVF at a hospital in Bhatinda.

    Sidhu Moosewala was tragically murdered on May 29, the same year. On May 29, 2022, attackers shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. The singer was quite famous, particularly among young people, and was recognised for writing and recording his own songs.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
