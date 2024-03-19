Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his assets, cars and houses

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT winner, was arrested in the snake venom-rave party case and sent in judicial jail for 14 days on Sunday.

Yadav is facing a Wildlife Act charge in Noida for allegedly preparing snake venom at rave gatherings.

According to police sources, the 26-year-old YouTuber acknowledged to arranging snake venom at rave events after originally denying any participation in the matter.

Elvish Yadav, known for his fascinating vlogs and amusing skits, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 50 crore.

His engaging videos appeal to viewers of all ages, solidifying his position as one of India's top YouTubers. Additionally, he won Big Boss OTT 2.

Elvish Yadav's house and property

Elvish acquired an estimated Rs 10 crore 16-BHK Gurgaon mansion and a ₹8 crore property in Dubai. He keeps his fans updated and has a vast footwear collection.

Elvish Yadav's shoes

The YouTuber wears Dior, Gucci, Nike Jordans, and more. He is also the proud founder of Systumm Clothing, his fashion company and source of income.

Elvish Yadav's car collection

He has a Porsche 718 Boxster valued at INR 1.46 crores, a Fortuner at Rs 42 lakhs, an Audi worth Rs 1 crore, and a Royal Enfield Classic 350 worth INR 1.52 lakh–INR 2.25 lakh.

Elvish Yadav income

Elvish is reported to be worth $1.50 million. He earns money through his YT channels, Elvish Yadav-Elvish Yadav Vlogs, which have 14.5 million.7.49 million followers, respectively.
 

He makes Rs 2–3 crores annually and Rs 40 lakhs monthly. His YouTube channel earns Rs. 4-6 lakhs for every video, bringing in Rs18 to 22 lakhs monthly-Rs 1.8 to 2.5 crs annually.

He also makes money via Instagram, brand collaborations, and other businesses. He also received Rs. 15-20 lakhs in salary and Rs. 25 lakhs in prize money from Big Boss OTT 2.

