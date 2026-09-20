Prime Video has cancelled the action series 'Ride or Die' after one season. The buddy dramedy, led by Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, premiered in July and followed two best friends who go on the run across Europe after a hit goes wrong.

Action series 'Ride or Die' has been cancelled by the streaming platform Prime Video after one season, reported Variety. The streamer’s Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer-led buddy dramedy premiered in July of this year. It was first reported that Spencer and Waddingham were teaming up for the series in December 2023.

About 'Ride or Die'

Per the show’s official logline, "Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels.”

Cast and Crew

The series also stars Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, and Jacky Ido, with Sylvia Hoeks and Bill Nighy in prominent roles. Tessa Coates created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner along with Matt Miller and director Peyton Reed. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Amazon MGM Studios as well as Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream and Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment. (ANI)