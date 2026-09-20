The 'Shivdi Cha Raja' Ganpati mandal in Mumbai is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a unique underwater Dwarka theme. The special pandal recreates the submerged city and has been attracting devotees from across India for the 11-day festival.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees visiting the famous ‘Shivdi Cha Raja’ in Mumbai’s Shivdi area are getting a different kind of darshan. As the Ganpati mandal completes 75 years, the organisers have created an underwater Dwarka theme for this year’s celebrations.

The unique pandal has been attracting devotees from Mumbai as well as other parts of Maharashtra and India. The display recreates the idea of Dwarka under the sea, giving visitors a chance to see the Ganpati idol along with the specially created theme.

Unique Underwater Dwarka Theme for 75th Anniversary

Speaking to ANI about the 75th year celebrations, Shivdi Cha Raja mandal president Shrikant Jadhav said the team wanted to do something different to mark the occasion. “This year marks the 75th year of Shivdika Raja. In the last 75 years, through Shivdika Raja Mandal, we have witnessed a lot of social changes. This year, decided to do something unique.”

Explaining the idea behind the pandal, Jadhav said the team chose the underwater Dwarka theme and tried to recreate the city between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea. “We selected the theme of underwater Dwarka. We have tried to create a Dwarka between the Gomati River and the Arabian Sea. To see this Dwarka and our Shivdika Raja, tourists from all over India have been coming here since the first day of Ganpati.”

The organisers have kept the Dwarka display open for devotees from noon until around 6 or 7 pm. Jadhav said people are visiting both to seek blessings from Shivdi Cha Raja and to see the underwater-themed pandal. “Our Dwarka Darshan starts at 12 noon. People come here until 6 or 7 in the evening. They come here to see Shivdika Raja and also to see Dwarka. Our Shivdika Raja stays here in this mandap for 11 days every year. He will stay here for 11 days this year as well.”

'A Risky Project'

Jadhav also spoke about the challenges involved in creating the theme, saying the project was a risky one for the team. “This is our diamond jubilee year. Our team has decided to do something unique this year. People from all over India have come here to see Shivdika Raja. So, we decided to create an underwater Dwarka. It was a very risky project, but by the grace of our Raja, our project was successful.”

The Ganpati idol will remain at the pandal for 11 days as part of the annual celebrations. According to the organisers, visitors from Mumbai, Maharashtra and different parts of India have been coming to see the 75th anniversary display. (ANI)