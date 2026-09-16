The trailer for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' is out. Sidharth plays a city man who enters a sacred, forbidden forest in his ancestral village, leading to mysterious visions and a battle against unknown forces.

'The Vvaan' Trailer Explores Folklore and Mystery

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ is out, and it takes viewers into a village where an ancient forest, faith and a mysterious goddess are at the centre of the story. The trailer introduces Sidharth as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset.

The village also faced a conflict between development and tradition. While Sunil Grover’s character talks about the lack of basic facilities, plans to cut down trees near the Vvaan Devi temple meet opposition from the villagers. Things change when Sidharth’s character enters the forbidden forest and gets injured. He then begins to see strange visions. A priest tells him that the Goddess may be trying to show him something. As the trailer moves ahead, Sidharth’s character gets pulled deeper into the mystery he once refused to believe in. He is later seen fighting unknown forces inside the forest, hinting that he could have a bigger role in protecting the village and its people.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “When Faith Meets Folklore, a story like no other comes alive.” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) ‘The Vvaan’ brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines Indian folklore with fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film stars Sidharth alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

Release Date

‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026. (ANI)