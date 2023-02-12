Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend

    After wrapping the first reception in the capital, Sidharth and Kiara will celebrate their wedding with industry friends.in Mumbai today, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the St.Regis hotel in Mumbai.

    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Shershaah fame reel-life couple and global Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a dreamy and fairy-tale-like wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple announced their wedding on social media as they posted pictures and captioned it saying, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." 

    Soon after their wedding, the couple headed to Delhi, which happens to be the Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra's hometown. The newly married couple is the most adorable and cutest real-life Bollywood power couple that gives couple goals to their ardent #SidKiara fans had kept a close-knit and intimate reception for their family and friends in the capital on February 9.

    After wrapping this one, Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra are back in Mumbai on February 11. They will throw a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends today at the St. Regis hotel in South Mumbai. Giving exciting details about the guestlist at the Mumbai reception, a close source exclusively in their quote to a leading entertainment portal said, "Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend."

    Sid and Kiara took the internet by storm today after they released a sneak peek of their most special day. The actress was dancing towards Sidharth, who was waiting for his bride. The bride chose Ranjha from their film Shershaah as their wedding song.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    While sharing the intriguing story behind it, the Wedding Filmer who shot it in his quote to a leading entertainment portal shared, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on Ranjha, as it is their song."

