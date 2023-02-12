Happy Hug Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp Status

Hug Day is on February 12th; some quotes, wishes and messages we have provided here may be used to update your status or send to a loved one.

Getty Photos

Hug day celebrates the warmth of embraces as a gesture of comfort and affection. Hug Day will be observed on February 12th as part of Valentine's Week. A hug is one of the most soothing gestures, with unrivalled potential to cure or console a disturbed mind. It has significant therapeutic properties as well as being a gesture of love.



Getty Photos

Give a large, warm bear hug to not just your spouse, friends, and loved ones on Hug Day but also to others who need a consoling moment since we've all been through a lot in the last year and we all need a human touch. And for those you cannot meet, send a lovely and kind greeting to make them happy.



Getty Photos

Believe it or not, a nice, simple message can bring happiness to someone's life. And to make the job easier for you, we have a long list of lovely messages you can send to your near and dear ones and bring a smile on their face.



Getty Photos

Hug Day Messages

Send charming Hug Day messages and Happy Hug Day wishes to your loved ones to commemorate Hug Day. Send your love with these Happy Hug Day 2023 messages and images. Here are some creative romantic embrace messages and Hug Day phrases to share with them.

Getty Photos

”On this national hug day, I send my love and wishes for a beautiful national hug day. I would snuggle up to you my dear and take you in my arms and hug your worries away.”



“Much love and heartiest wishes on the National Hug Day. Come in my arms and hug me to comfort me out of the troubling thoughts and show me you love me the most.”



“Loveliest wishes on the National Hug Day. When your mind is troubled and your day worrisome, let me calm it down and fill it up with lots of love with a beautiful hug 2023.”



“Lots of love and hugs on national hug day. I will surely give you a tight bear hug on this beautiful day and show you that I love you to the moon and back.”



“Dear boyfriend let me hug you and wrap you around to show my love for you is eternal and everlasting. I send beautiful love-filled gifts and a comforting hug awaits you at home.



“A hug warms up and charms my dear boyfriend like nothing else. I send my love and wish to keep you in my arms in a comforting hug all-day wearing off your worries away.”



Getty Photos

“To my dearest one, wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. May we are always close enough to give each other hugs full of love.”



“A very Happy Hug Day to you. A hug is like the sweetest medicine that cures a broken or hurt heart.”



“A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you my dear.”



“A hug is made of magic because it can instantly make you feel better, make you feel loved. A very Happy Hug Day to you my dear.”



“May you always have lots of hugs to make you feel loved. May Hug Day bring along all the love and warmth you need to feel special.”



“When I hug you, I feel that I am embracing my world in my arms. Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. Let's promise to keep hugging each other.”

Hug Day Quotes 2023 The Hug Day Quotes 2023 we’ve supplied here can be used to update your status or be sent to a loved one.

They say, “A hug communicates a thousand words.”

“A hug is a sincere handshake,” they say.

“A hug returns back to you right away like a boomerang.”

“A hug can indicate I’m here for you without uttering a word.”

“A hug is an amazing thing. It’s the perfect approach to convey the love we feel but are unable to say.

“A hug is the shortest distance between friends.”

“A hug is a soulful smile and a passionate embrace.”

A hug is a comforting gesture that lifts the spirits and soothes the body.

“A hug is a cheap, accessible kind of therapy.

Hug Day 2023 Status No matter how far apart you are, my love will always discover a way to hug you tightly. Enjoy Hug Day!

Any day, any time, a lengthy, firm hug from you is amazing.

Although love is an intangible and invisible emotion, it can be expressed through a cosy hug. Happy Hugging day!

On this day of hugs, let’s give each other a hug and feel each other’s heartbeats to bring some serenity into our lives.

My queen, you have my undying affection. Happy hugging day!

The most sincere emotional touch, a hug, can take away all your concerns and sorrows.

Because I love you so much, I’m giving you one of my warm hugs on this hugging day to banish all bad vibes from your life. Day, my girl, hug you!