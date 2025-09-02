Photos claiming to show Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s newborn daughter have gone viral, sparking excitement among fans. But are these images real or just another case of digital manipulation?

In recent times, many pictures purportedly showing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's newborn baby daughter have flooded the online media. Among them was one extremely liked and shared image of Salman Khan posing together with the couple and the baby, along with his praise. And thus, fans poured congratulations on social media, believing that these were real first glimpses of their child.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Daughter's Photos Leaked

However, a closer inquiry revealed that these so-called leaked pictures had, in fact, been digitally manipulated or AI-generated. However, the fact-checkers were quick to shoot down the claims as inconsistent images. This is not the first such content that has been manipulated. Fake pictures started doing the rounds when the couple announced the arrival of their daughter on 15 July, leading to unnecessary confusion.

Honoring Privacy With Parenthood

Since they broke the news, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have asked for privacy to enjoy parenthood within family boundaries. On top of that, they sent sweets with a heartfelt note to media personnel requesting blessings not photos. While fans await the first official sighting of the baby, many support the happy couple's decision to keep their child out of the public eye.

The incident underscores the challenges of today's media landscape, where deepfakes and AI-manipulated visuals can quickly mislead people. Even public figures who wish to retain some personal space can find their journey invaded by fabricated content, diluting the innocence of private joys.