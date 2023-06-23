Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO

    Contrary to how they seemed on screen, Sidharth was unkind to Parineeti and even ended up making her uncomfortable while the movie was being promoted.  When Sid responded in a flippant and insulting manner, Parineeti's expression shifted and she appeared angry and disappointed.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    With their endearing on-screen chemistry, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra won over fans with their performance in Hasee To Phasee. Contrary to how they appeared on screen, Sidharth was unkind to Parineeti, and he even ended up making her uncomfortable while the movie was being promoted. By releasing a throwback video of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra from one of the promotional events for their then-upcoming movie, 'Hasee To Phasee', a Reddit user shocked the internet. In the video, Parineeti and Sidharth can be seen chatting with the media while seated on stage. 

    During the conversation, a journalist questioned Sidharth about rumours that he was putting on weight for his movie, Ek Villain, and inquired as to how he intended to do so. Parineeti seemed eager to learn about her co-star's method for juggling the demands of his movie part as she listened to the inquiry. However, Parineeti's expression quickly transformed to one of annoyance and frustration at Sid's disrespectful and arrogant response.
     

    Sid fat-shaming Parineeti
    by u/Reasonable-Fun7243 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    In response to the query, Sidharth revealed that he wished to reduce weight and that Parineeti was having difficulty doing so. Instead, he would inquire as to how she might put on a few additional pounds, and they would therefore assist one another. Naturally, Parineeti was not pleased with Sidharth's response, and her demeanour immediately altered and she appeared to be rather uncomfortable. As she started to notice her figure, she was also spotted altering her clothing. Along with Parineeti, Sidharth's subtle remark on Parineeti Chopra's weight was unpopular with online users. They attacked the actor for fat-shaming Parineeti in the comment section. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    While Parineeti Chopra is getting ready to marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Sidharth Malhotra is already happily wed to Kiara Advani. Parineeti had previously admitted in an interview that one of the main issues she had with being overweight was dressing up. She had little options, therefore she was sick and tired of wearing clothes that didn't fit well. The actress did admit, though, that at first she didn't pay much mind to her weight since she believed her acting abilities would be enough to get by. However, she soon learned that becoming a part of Bollywood required attractiveness, a toned physique, and excellent acting abilities, so she began her weight loss quest in order to seem attractive on television. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
