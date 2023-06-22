Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer title, motion poster to be unveiled in US? Know details

As per reports, the title and motion poster for the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Project K; will be unveiled at an event in the USA. The title is tentative and will soon have a new name. The event is scheduled to take place in the first half of July.

After 'Baahubali', Prabhas, affectionately known as Darling by his fans, acted in 'Saaho', 'Radhe Shyam', and 'Adipurush'. All of them not only performed worse than anticipated, but also received harsh criticism. However, 'Salaar' and 'Project K' can aid in his career's turnaround. Speaking of Project K, it has been helmed by Nag Ashwin, who also helmed Mahanati, a 2018 film based on the life of renowned actress Savitri. Given that the movie helped Keerthy Suresh win a national award, it is reasonable to assume that Prabhas will experience a similar course of action.

The movie, which Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies is producing, may end up having one of the highest production budgets in Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani play the female leads in Vyjayanthi Movies' sci-fi futuristic movie 'Project K'. Santhosh Narayanan provided the music for the movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated for a January 12, 2024, global release.