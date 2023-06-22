Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here

The final episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is most likely to air on July 2 or July 9. India's Got Talent will then take up that time slot. The actor-comedian posted a 'final snap' of the current season of his programme on Thursday on his Instagram account.

The post was captioned: “last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much ❤️,". In response to Kapil's statement, Archana Singh said she will not be travelling with the comedian to the US for his shows. “@kapilsharma awwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️ love you too, Kapil. Even though you’re not taking me to USA Lovvvve the photographs btw ! We always have so much fun doing these impromptu photoshoots," she commented.

Fans commented saying: 'Are I want next season soon' and 'We liked your first vlog very much. Please try to make second vlog☺️❤️ @kapilsharma'. One user said: Not Fair Kapil🥺aap to chale jaate ho aur yahan humara ek ek din kaatna mushkil ho jaata hei aapke bina🥺🥺 please wahan ke show ke kuch clips (1-2hrs ke😝)apne YouTube pe upload kar dia kijiega🥺🥺love you....and all the best for your show...keep missing your fans😁❤️'. Another use said: 'I Love you so much Kappu ❤️ jaldi hi usa show khatm Karke new season Lekar Wapas Aa Jao 🥹'. Check out the post here:

The Gadar 2 cast including Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reportedly going to appear on the programme during its last weekend. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala will then follow to promote the 'The Night Manager' sequel. The Kapil Sharma Show's time slot will be taken by 'India's Got Talent'. Arjun Bijlani will serve as the show's host and Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Badshah will judge it.

