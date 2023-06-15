Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda spark romance rumours with 'movie date' outing

The rumoured love birds in the Bollywood industry, industry legend Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda and rising bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted heading out on a movie date together. Know more details on the same.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted making their way to a theatre in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The actor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, rumoured to be dating now, were maintaining a low profile as they made their way to the theatre for what seemed to be a movie date. Whilst the rumoured lovebirds were trying to keep a low profile. It seemed like a few people recognised them and even recorded a video of them entering the mall.

In the now-deleted viral video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Siddhant was wearing a white tee with black pants. He had a face mask on. Navya twinned with him in a white tee and black pants. She had a jacket on. The video is now going viral as many fans showered them with love.

Many rumours are doing the rounds now that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other’s online posts. Post this, the rumoured couple also attended multiple parties together. However, it is mandatory to note that both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship as they are tight-lipped about this.

The rumours erupted a few weeks ago when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda got spotted at the airport. The duo was reportedly returning from a trip to Goa. While they got clicked and spotted heading out of the airport together, Navya took a separate exit when they spotted the paparazzi.

On the work front, Navya recently started her podcast "What the hell Navya," where women from the Bachchan clan-Jaya Bachchan, Navya and her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, discuss various topics. She is also the co-owner of Aara Health and the founder of a Non-profit organisation named Project Naveli, which focuses more on gender equality issues in society. Siddhant has Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline.

