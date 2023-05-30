Shubman Gill’s GT vs MS Dhoni’s CSK: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoy IPL finals- see photos

CSK vs GT: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'co-star Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the IPL final match. The actress was rumoured to be dating GT star player Shubman Gill.

On Monday (May 29), the IPL finals was between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. While GT lost their key player Shubman Gill early in the game, the team scored a massive 214/4 in 20 overs, setting CSK a target of 215. Rashid Khan was out in the final over of Gujarat Titans' innings against Chennai Super Kings, shocking Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

While Sara and Vicky were rooting for Gujarat Titans in the final few overs, they were shocked to see Rashid Khon lose his wicket in the last ball of the innings. Photos of the stars watching from the stands emerged online, with Sara apparently stunned by his wicket and Vicky visibly upset.

CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first, and the first wicket they took was Shubman Gill. Although all eyes were on Shubman as he returned to the pavilion, Sara and Vicky were sighted a few seconds later. MS Dhoni stumped the top IPL player in the seventh over, ending his IPL run this year with a 39-run inning off 20 balls.

Sara arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, just in time for the game. The actress was spotted sporting a lovely white crop top and denims. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen sporting a blue jacket, a black shirt and trousers. The actors are in Ahmedabad to promote their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Zara Hatke, directed by Laxman Utekar Zara Bachke takes place in Indore. Vicky portrays the part of Kapil, while Sara plays Soumya. The small-town romance begins with the pair in love with each other. A few years later, though, life takes a turn for the worst, with the couple always bickering.

They finally divorce, but there appears to be a catch. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Studios is producing the film, which is set to be released on June 2, 2023. The stars also promoted the film during the IIFA 2023 awards ceremony.