    Sona Mahapatra stands with Chinmayi Sripaada as she criticises Kamal Hassan

    After Chinmayi Sripaada questioned Kamal Haasan about why he hasn't spoken out against Me Too, Sona Mohapatra stood with the singer. Kamal tweeted about the protest by the wrestlers-- By Anushri Bokade

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 9:03 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan's supporters harassed Chinmayi Sripaada online after she criticised the actor for supporting the wrestlers' protest but remaining silent about Me Too in the Tamil film business. Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to their accusations by expressing her support and stating that she was sending her "love, healing, fighting spirit, and strength." Both musicians have spoken out about India's “Me Too” campaign.

    Chinmayi retweeted Kamal's tweet regarding the wrestlers' protest on Friday and posed the question, "How does one trust politicians who speak for women's safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses?" She added that she would experience "abuse, shouting, and yelling" from the actor's supporters on her timeline.


    She said, "Needless to say there is soooo much anger," in a subsequent tweet. Many Kamal Haasan supporters ask me the same questions that those who are against our Indian wrestlers have expressed, which are "rape apologist" and "survivor shaming." The same strategy is used to humiliate women who expose powerful molesters. The DMK, BJP, and MNM are all the same. The only difference is in the language.

    Chinmayi wrote, "I repeat - I fought an ACTUAL FORMAL WORK BAN for naming a molester. I shared screenshots of what others were asking me. I'm fighting in court against Radha Ravi's financial resources and the influence of his BJP connections. I was within my rights to ask an actor who is now a politician to improve the area under his artistic control so that it is a safer place for women like me to speak out and not be imprisoned because of it. It was an easy request.

     
    Dear Chinmayi, sending you love, healing, fighting spirit, and strength today and always. Sona Mohapatra shared Chinmayi's tweet. Hell with the moron who tries to humiliate you. Much love Sona, Chinmayi retorted with multiple red heart emojis.
    Chinmayi is also a dubbing artist who has dubbed for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Hindi version of Yashoda and for Mrunal Thakur in the Telugu film Sita Ramam. She most recently performed songs for the movie Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, and Kantara. 

