    Is it Dhanush or Baba Ramdev? Nertizen confused as actor sports new look at airport

    At the Mumbai airport, actor Dhanush was spotted sporting his new beard style. As per reports, he should shortly finish the shoot of his upcoming movie, Captain Miller.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 29, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Actor Dhanush, most recently seen in Vaathi, is getting ready for the last stages of shooting Captain Miller, his upcoming Tamil action-thriller. The actor revealed his new look on Monday at the Mumbai airport. With long hair and a thick beard, his new appearance makes him essentially unrecognisable. 

    Dhanush can be seen leaving the airport terminal in his new look in a latest video captured by the media. He moves quickly while pausing briefly to take pictures with a fan.  He was dressed casually, wearing pants, sweatshirt, and shades. However netizens were taken aback by his 'bushy moustache' and 'long beard'. Check out the video here:

    The character behind this look: Dhanush is said to be playing two parts in his upcoming film, Captain Miller, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran. He'll be seen as a son and a parent. Along with Captain Miller, Dhanush will soon work once again with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj on his upcoming Tamil film, which doesn't yet have a title. He revealed the initiative on Twitter last month.

    Vaathi, Dhanush's most recent film, was about a man's struggle to change the educational system in the 1990s. Over 100 crore rupees were made during its theatrical run, making movie a box office hit. Dhanush plays a professor in the movie who, through his instruction, affects change. The Telugu version's title was SIR whereas the Tamil version's was Vaathi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fans' reaction: Just as the video surfaced and went viral within seconds, fans thronged the comments section. One netizen said, “Baba Ramdev is that you?” while another commented: "He is completely unrecognizable" 

