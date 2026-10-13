Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have been married for 27 years. Dr Nene recently shared that he had no idea she was a famous actor during their marriage talks. He also mentioned that he did not recognize anyone at their reception, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, except Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit and cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene have completed 27 years of marriage. The couple will step into their 28th year together on the 17th of this month. We rarely see celebrities, especially Bollywood actors, staying together for such a long time. Madhuri Dixit is one of those rare exceptions. Her husband Shriram Nene recently shared a very interesting story about their marriage talks during an interview with Chef Dilip. Dr Nene revealed that he did not even know Madhuri Dixit was a famous Bollywood actress when their marriage discussions were going on!

He did not know Salman or Shah Rukh either

Dr Nene also shared that he did not recognize Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan during their wedding reception in 1999, even though they worked closely with his wife. He said he only knew Amitabh Bachchan and could recognize only him in the crowd. Dr Nene explained that he did not know how to speak Hindi and lived in Los Angeles during their marriage talks. Farah expressed surprise when she heard this. Dr Nene then explained that he grew up watching Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and 'Star Wars' movies. He never watched Hindi films. He added that they met and dated for three months. They developed a great connection, and he proposed to her after three months.

I was just waving at everyone

Dr Nene hosted a grand reception for the film industry people. He spoke about that event and said he did not know anyone there. He felt like a 'Prom King' who just waves at everyone. He joked that he had to look at the wedding album later because he did not recognize the guests. He mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan was the only person he knew because he had watched the movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

Madhuri moved to America after the wedding. She took a break from her acting career to focus on her family life. The couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003 and their second son Ryan in 2005. They moved back to India in 2011. Madhuri then slowly started working in films and television shows again.