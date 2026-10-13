The Ranabaali story takes place between 1854 and 1878 during the British colonial era. The film visually details the terrible famines that hit the Rayalaseema region under the Madras Presidency and the severe hardships the people faced. The historical tale follows a local warrior who stood by the poor and fought against the unjust taxes imposed by the British rulers during a severe food crisis.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the powerful role of Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Famous Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the villain Sir Theodore Hector, who symbolizes British oppression. Easwari Rao, Jason Shah, and Mime Madhu play other important roles and add strength to the film.