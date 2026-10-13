Shah Rukh Khan’s King is generating buzz ahead of its 2026 release, with reports hinting at a possible birthday teaser on November 2. Fresh updates also point to a ₹450 crore budget and Kareena Kapoor’s special song

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen outing with King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has already attracted considerable attention, with fans eager to discover what the superstar has planned for his next cinematic venture.

Now, fresh reports have sparked speculation about the film’s promotional strategy, including a possible teaser launch on Shah Rukh’s birthday, its reported production budget and a special musical sequence featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the details have generated excitement, the makers are yet to officially confirm these developments.

King Teaser: Will Shah Rukh Khan Unveil the First Glimpse on His Birthday?

The makers of King may have an interesting surprise planned for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film’s teaser could be released on November 2, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s birthday.

If the reported plans materialise, the teaser could offer the first major glimpse into Siddharth Anand’s ambitious action thriller. The report suggests that Shah Rukh will appear in a striking new avatar, accompanied by powerful dialogues and large-scale action sequences.

The birthday launch is reportedly being considered a special gesture for fans who have been waiting for updates about the film. However, the teaser’s release date has not been officially announced, so audiences will have to wait for confirmation from the production team.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Reportedly Has a ₹450 Crore Budget

King is reportedly being mounted on a massive scale, with reports placing its production budget at approximately ₹450 crore. Although the figure has attracted attention, the makers have not officially confirmed the film’s budget.

With Siddharth Anand at the helm, expectations are high for elaborate action sequences, ambitious set pieces and a visually impressive cinematic experience. The director previously collaborated with Shah Rukh on Pathaan, making their reunion another major talking point among Bollywood fans.

According to the report, the film’s promotional campaign could begin with the teaser before expanding into a worldwide marketing push. Music is also expected to play an important role in the film’s appeal.

The reported scale of King has naturally drawn comparisons with Shah Rukh’s previous action blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. However, details about the complete promotional schedule and the film’s final production costs remain unconfirmed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Special Appearance and ‘Daddy Cool’ Song

Another development generating interest concerns Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reported special appearance in King. According to the report, the actor could share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in a musical sequence featuring the song Daddy Cool.

The track is reportedly scheduled to be filmed in South Africa in October. If confirmed, the sequence could become one of the film’s notable highlights, bringing the two popular Bollywood stars together for a special on-screen moment.

However, details about Kareena’s role, the song’s final arrangement and its place in the film have not been officially disclosed by the makers.