Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor discharged after angioplasty; wife Deepti expresses gratitude

    Shreyas Talpade, recovering from a recent heart attack, underwent angioplasty. Wife Deepti expressed gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging divine intervention, thanking samaritans, and appreciating fans' support. The incident occurred after his return from a film shoot, and actor Bobby Deol revealed Talpade's heart stopped for ten minutes

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor discharged after angioplasty; wife Deepti expresses gratitude ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade faced a health scare on December 14 when he suffered a heart attack at his Mumbai residence. Following an emergency angioplasty, the actor is now stable and has returned home, as shared by his wife, Deepti Talpade, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

    Deepti, expressing her gratitude, posted a series of photos with her husband and conveyed her thanks to the Almighty for his recovery. In her touching note, she shared a personal revelation about faith, stating, "My life. Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty."

    ALSO READ: Shreyash Talpade health update: Actor recovering steadily; smiles at family members 48 hours after attack

    Detailing the harrowing experience, Deepti recounted the evening of the incident and expressed her newfound conviction in the existence of a higher power. "He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'll ever question his existence henceforth," she wrote.

    In the second part of her post, Deepti extended her gratitude to the kind-hearted individuals who offered assistance when she needed it the most. "I wish to take a moment and thank the good Samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them," she shared. Despite not knowing the identity of those who came to their aid, Deepti acknowledged their selflessness. "To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being."

    Deepti also expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of support from Shreyas Talpade's fans and well-wishers. The actor's fans had been sending their wishes for his speedy recovery.

    For those catching up on the story, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after returning home from the shoot of "Welcome to the Jungle." Actor Bobby Deol later revealed that Talpade's heart had stopped for ten minutes during the ordeal.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki First Reveiw OUT: Shah Rukh Khan starrer better than 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'; 2000 Cr in making says some ATG

    Dunki First Reveiw OUT: Shah Rukh Khan starrer better than 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'; 2000 Cr in making says some

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Guilt-free nominations announced; Check out list of nominated contestants of the week ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Guilt-free nominations announced; Check out list of nominated contestants of the week

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra reveals her equation with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra reveals her equation with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spill beans on 'Kouch'; Here's top 6 moments ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spill beans on 'Kouch'; Here's top 6 moments

    Merry Christmas' trailer out: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer promises suspenseful thrill ride SHG

    'Merry Christmas' trailer out: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer promises suspenseful thrill ride

    Recent Stories

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 4827 out of 28803 complaints resolved in Kannur district anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 4827 out of 28803 complaints resolved in Kannur district

    Karnataka plans COVID testing for Sabarimala devotees returning from Kerala vkp

    Karnataka plans COVID testing for Sabarimala devotees returning from Kerala

    Kerala reports 300 new active COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Kerala reports 300 new active COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Tamil Nadu rains Rescue ops continue as houses remain flooded streets waterlogged IMD predicts more rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Rescue ops continue as houses remain flooded, streets waterlogged

    Dunki First Reveiw OUT: Shah Rukh Khan starrer better than 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'; 2000 Cr in making says some ATG

    Dunki First Reveiw OUT: Shah Rukh Khan starrer better than 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'; 2000 Cr in making says some

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon