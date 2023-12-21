Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor discharged after angioplasty; wife Deepti expresses gratitude

Shreyas Talpade, recovering from a recent heart attack, underwent angioplasty. Wife Deepti expressed gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging divine intervention, thanking samaritans, and appreciating fans' support. The incident occurred after his return from a film shoot, and actor Bobby Deol revealed Talpade's heart stopped for ten minutes

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade faced a health scare on December 14 when he suffered a heart attack at his Mumbai residence. Following an emergency angioplasty, the actor is now stable and has returned home, as shared by his wife, Deepti Talpade, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Deepti, expressing her gratitude, posted a series of photos with her husband and conveyed her thanks to the Almighty for his recovery. In her touching note, she shared a personal revelation about faith, stating, "My life. Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty."

Detailing the harrowing experience, Deepti recounted the evening of the incident and expressed her newfound conviction in the existence of a higher power. "He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'll ever question his existence henceforth," she wrote.

In the second part of her post, Deepti extended her gratitude to the kind-hearted individuals who offered assistance when she needed it the most. "I wish to take a moment and thank the good Samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them," she shared. Despite not knowing the identity of those who came to their aid, Deepti acknowledged their selflessness. "To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being."

Deepti also expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of support from Shreyas Talpade's fans and well-wishers. The actor's fans had been sending their wishes for his speedy recovery.

For those catching up on the story, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after returning home from the shoot of "Welcome to the Jungle." Actor Bobby Deol later revealed that Talpade's heart had stopped for ten minutes during the ordeal.