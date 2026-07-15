Actor Shreyas Talpade has made a big decision after seeing the FDA's crackdown on food adulteration, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. After watching videos of adulteration, Shreyas, who once ate paneer seven times a week, has now cut down on milk and dairy products.

Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is making headlines everywhere. His department has launched a massive crackdown across the state, and the issue of food adulteration has now become a major source of tension for the common person. After videos of adulteration started surfacing, many hotel owners have become worried about facing action.

Shreyas Talpade takes a decision

After watching videos of this campaign, actor Shreyas Talpade has made a big decision. He saw several clips of food adulteration on social media and is now convinced that many of them are real. He feels that these videos are coming to light because of the aggressive campaign led by Tukaram Mundhe.

'We used to eat paneer 7 times a week'

Shreyas revealed, "We used to eat paneer at home seven times a week. But now, we have reduced our consumption of milk and dairy products." He also mentioned that he used to drink turmeric milk every night before sleeping but has now stopped that practice. Instead, he drinks plain tea or black coffee. He added that if he ever gets a strong craving for paneer, he makes sure to buy it only from a place he completely trusts.