Ananya Panday is ditching Mumbai rains! And she is rather enjoying a heat wave with THIS hack of hers that never goes out of style. Care to guess? We will tell you. Keep scrolling to know more!

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved and celebrated divas who makes everyone go WOW with her fashion sense, way of talking, bubbly nature, and, not to miss, the growth she has shown with her movie choices. She is also an avid reader, lives alone in a swanky home, brought with her own hard-earned money, and is a Gen Z star in the truest sense.

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Ananya's Growing Trajectory

What fans love about Ananya is her relatability factor. Earlier, she was grilled in the nepotism debate, but with time, she proved she is a learner and wants to excel in her craft. Be it Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, or even Call Me Bae, there was nothing like ‘bad acting,’ and we can't deny that. Oh well, let us also tell you that the Chanel ambassador is ditching Mumbai rains and having her moment with heat wave.

Miss Diva!

Although the location of the actress was not disclosed with her stories, she is away from India, allegedly in Europe, where she participated in perfume testing and an exploration event by Chanel Beauty. Sharing a cute selfie, Ananya revealed that her ultimate heatwave hack to beat the heat is a chic scarf turned into a head accessory. Yes, you read that right. Take a look at the picture for yourself.

On The Work Front

Ananya was last seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, in which she starred alongside Lakshya. She also previously starred in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has not announced her upcoming project yet. But she will be seen in Call Me Bae season 2.