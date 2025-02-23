Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for pani puri stole the spotlight at a wedding event. She shared a fun video joking about losing count while enjoying the treat.

It's no secret that Shraddha Kapoor loves food, and her latest post proves she is a true foodie!

The actress recently attended a wedding and shared a series of pictures on Instagram, but what caught everyone's attention was her love for pani puri.

Dressed in a beautiful brown ethnic outfit, the 'Stree' actress looked stunning as she enjoyed the popular street food.

She even joked about losing count of how many she ate, writing in her caption, "Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipurilovers" (I forgot to count, then remembered that they are unlimited at weddings).

Take a look at her fun video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha was last seen in 'Stree 2' opposite RajKummar Rao. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated for a 2027 release. According to the announcement by Maddock Films, Stree 3 is set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse--8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams!"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2, which faced a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa' on August 15, 2024, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film.

Latest Videos