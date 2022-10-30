Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    According to estimates, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, which was supposedly made on a small budget of Rs 15 crore, has grossed more than Rs 250 crore. On top of the box office success, Shetty is also receiving appreciation from several quarters.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On September 30, the Kannada film Kantara was released in theatrical, and within a few weeks, the movie quickly became a hit in Karnataka. It quickly performed its magic in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This made it a pan-Indian phenomenon. The movie now boasts a further accomplishment. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Kantara box office collection:
    Kantara, by Rishab Shetty, is a 'dark horse.' The film, which was shot on a comparatively low budget of Rs 15 crore (approx), has now become Kannada cinema's second-greatest grosser, trailing only KGF: Chapter 2. (Rs 1200 crore). According to sources, the film's worldwide box office collection has surpassed Rs 250 crore, making it the third Kannada film (after the KGF series) to achieve such a feat.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vivek Agnihotri praises Kantara
    Vivek Agnihotri has commended Kantara's economics.  “4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support - #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple Maths and learn?” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. 

    Rishab Shetty Twiiter

    Rishabh Shetty meets Rajinikanth
    Rishabh Shetty met Rajinikanth and revealed that he has been a fan since he was a youngster. He stated that his support inspired him to share more local stories. Rishabh Shetty expressed his gratitude to Thalaivaa by caressing his feet. Kantara has been dubbed a masterpiece by Rajinikanth.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Makers and streaming platforms barred from playing Varaha Roopam
    Kantara and music streaming sites are prohibited from playing Varaha Roopam. This occurred following the filing of a complaint by the Kerala band Thaikuddam Bridge. They claim that it is a rip-off of their song, Navarasam. To perform the song, they require a stay. One of Kantara's most memorable songs is Varaha Roopam.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars praise the movie as Oscar-worthy
    Kangana Ranaut said that Kantara may be India's Oscar submission. She believed it brilliantly represented India's mysterious essence. She stated that grasping it may be frustrating, but surrendering to it could be amazing. Kantara, she added, was a fantastic pick to represent India abroad.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Kantara gives a tough fight to Yash's KGF 2
    The film might draw one crore people to Karnataka theatres. So far, 77 lakh people have seen Rishabh Shetty's film. It is more than just the KGF films. It is on its way to defeating KGF 2.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Kantara is one of the biggest South hits
    Along with KGF 2 and RRR, it is one of the year's major South hits. The film follows in the footsteps of Tamil blockbusters such as Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kantara was shown at the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru
    Rishab Shetty is the director and main character of the action-thriller Kantara. Recently, Kantara was shown at the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru. Following Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Manikarnika, this is the second movie to be shown at the religious organisation. On Tuesday, October 25, Isha Foundation revealed that Kantra was screened at the organisation and thanked its makers for 'making this happen'. The tweet read: "Hit Kannada movie "Kantara" is breaking box office records. A team from Hombale Films graciously arranged a special screening of the film at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore on the festive occasion of Diwali. A special thanks to @hombalefilms and @shetty_rishab for making this happen.(sic)"

