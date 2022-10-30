Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

According to estimates, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, which was supposedly made on a small budget of Rs 15 crore, has grossed more than Rs 250 crore. On top of the box office success, Shetty is also receiving appreciation from several quarters.

On September 30, the Kannada film Kantara was released in theatrical, and within a few weeks, the movie quickly became a hit in Karnataka. It quickly performed its magic in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This made it a pan-Indian phenomenon. The movie now boasts a further accomplishment.

Kantara box office collection:

Kantara, by Rishab Shetty, is a 'dark horse.' The film, which was shot on a comparatively low budget of Rs 15 crore (approx), has now become Kannada cinema's second-greatest grosser, trailing only KGF: Chapter 2. (Rs 1200 crore). According to sources, the film's worldwide box office collection has surpassed Rs 250 crore, making it the third Kannada film (after the KGF series) to achieve such a feat.

Vivek Agnihotri praises Kantara

Vivek Agnihotri has commended Kantara's economics. “4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support - #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple Maths and learn?” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

Rishabh Shetty meets Rajinikanth

Rishabh Shetty met Rajinikanth and revealed that he has been a fan since he was a youngster. He stated that his support inspired him to share more local stories. Rishabh Shetty expressed his gratitude to Thalaivaa by caressing his feet. Kantara has been dubbed a masterpiece by Rajinikanth.

Makers and streaming platforms barred from playing Varaha Roopam

Kantara and music streaming sites are prohibited from playing Varaha Roopam. This occurred following the filing of a complaint by the Kerala band Thaikuddam Bridge. They claim that it is a rip-off of their song, Navarasam. To perform the song, they require a stay. One of Kantara's most memorable songs is Varaha Roopam.

Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars praise the movie as Oscar-worthy

Kangana Ranaut said that Kantara may be India's Oscar submission. She believed it brilliantly represented India's mysterious essence. She stated that grasping it may be frustrating, but surrendering to it could be amazing. Kantara, she added, was a fantastic pick to represent India abroad.

Kantara gives a tough fight to Yash's KGF 2

The film might draw one crore people to Karnataka theatres. So far, 77 lakh people have seen Rishabh Shetty's film. It is more than just the KGF films. It is on its way to defeating KGF 2.

Kantara is one of the biggest South hits

Along with KGF 2 and RRR, it is one of the year's major South hits. The film follows in the footsteps of Tamil blockbusters such as Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram.

