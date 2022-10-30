Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Hombale Films ‘Kantara' has truly carved a special place in the hearts of the masses with its spectacular storyline, visuals and power-packed performances. With every coming day, the film is constantly redefining the parameters of its success.

While the viewers are loving all the elements of the film, Rishab Shetty, who is a director, writer, and also the lead actor in the film, has also been garnering immense love and praise. Having received humongous love from the audience, Rishab Shetty was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. The actor was seen in simple attire wearing a white shirt and jeans. This is a clear indicator of Kantara's popularity in the North market that is also visible in its box office report of the Hindi market which is constantly rising.

Moreover, the film was recently positioned as No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb and has also been spreading its charm across boundaries.

Kantara is a film developed with enthusiasm for sheer mass pleasure. Kantara represents the pinnacle of the Sandalwood industry. The film is a superb combination of artistry, culture, and technological perfection. It is a rare slice of Southern India that few people have seen or heard about. And it is deserving of every honour and respect it receives from everyone.