Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Ahead of Kantara's massive success, Kannada star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team. 

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Hombale Films ‘Kantara' has truly carved a special place in the hearts of the masses with its spectacular storyline, visuals and power-packed performances. With every coming day, the film is constantly redefining the parameters of its success.

    While the viewers are loving all the elements of the film, Rishab Shetty, who is a director, writer, and also the lead actor in the film, has also been garnering immense love and praise. Having received humongous love from the audience, Rishab Shetty was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.  

    Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. The actor was seen in simple attire wearing a white shirt and jeans. This is a clear indicator of Kantara's popularity in the North market that is also visible in its box office report of the Hindi market which is constantly rising. 

    Moreover, the film was recently positioned as No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb and has also been spreading its charm across boundaries. 

    Also Read: After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth 

    Kantara is a film developed with enthusiasm for sheer mass pleasure. Kantara represents the pinnacle of the Sandalwood industry. The film is a superb combination of artistry, culture, and technological perfection. It is a rare slice of Southern India that few people have seen or heard about. And it is deserving of every honour and respect it receives from everyone.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum RBA

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    What is Myositis a rare autoimmune condition that Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from drb

    What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa drb

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam' drb

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam'

    Recent Stories

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here - adt

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    Former UK PM Liz Truss phone was hacked by Russian agents Report gcw

    Former UK PM Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian agents: Report

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez delighted to regain top spot after win against FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez delighted to regain top spot after win against FC Goa

    DU admission 2022 Second merit list to be announced today know how to check other details gcw

    DU admission 2022: Second merit list to be announced today; know how to check & other details

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous dedicates goal against East Bengal to fans after Kolkata Derby win snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Boumous dedicates goal against East Bengal to fans after Kolkata Derby win

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon