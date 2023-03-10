SHOCKING: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are breaking-up? Here's what Naagin star has to say

TV star Tejasswi Prakash responds to allegations of her break-up with Karan Kundrra and denies the reports! She said, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's breakup speculations recently made news. The actor recently sent a cryptic tweet that sparked speculation that he was hinting to his divorce from Tejasswi. Karan wrote an emotive shayari that sparked internet speculation about their connection.

In the middle of breakup rumours, the Naagin actress has finally cleared the air and declared that everything is OK between them. Tejasswi also discussed their wedding preparations, saying that getting married is a big deal in her life and she doesn't want to talk about it until it occurs.

"I am in love," she declared, putting all rumours to rest. I'm a bit superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the great things in your life. So getting married is a significant event in my life. I'm not sure I want to talk about it until it really happens."

As the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor tweeted, "Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota (sp)," rumours of Karan and Tejasswi's breakup began to circulate.

For the uninitiated, Karan and Tejasswi met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple proclaimed their love on national television, strengthening their connection.