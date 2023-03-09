Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra fairytale explained: From love to trouble in paradise

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    A glance at one of the most loved and influential real-life tinsel town couples Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story explained right from Bigg Boss 15 to the rough patch now.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    From realizing their passionate love for each other in Bigg Boss 15, the popular and controversial and popular reality show to becoming one of most loved and iconic tinsel town couples to now hitting a rough patch, here is the fairytale love of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra explained.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance was undoubtedly the highlight of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV, which is a  popular and controversial reality show. But it looks like buri nazar got in the way of this couple's fairytale love story.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    One of the most popular couples who give their fandom couple goals each day with their mushy pictures is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. We have seen Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's blossoming love and relationship grow more deep and romantic from that moment post Bigg Boss 15.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    The golden tinsel town couple also known by their fans on social media as #TejRan, continuously supported each other in their careers and personal lives. As per the media mills, Karan was also planning to get hitched to his lady love in March but had to postpone his plans due to Tejasswi's work commitments.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    While everything seemed to be going well, buri nazar has gotten to the couple. This dynamic couple #TejRan has now hit a rough patch.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash clarified how she does not require beau Karan Kundrra approval before signing any projects. This interview of Tejasswi went viral, which has shaken the internet.

    Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

    Tejasswi gave in her point of view and shared that, as a man, he has had an easy career since he gets linked with girls without being judged. The actress took a dig at beau Karan's current show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, claiming that her show is more popular than the two-hero show.

