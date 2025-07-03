Shubman Gill’s majestic double century in the Edgbaston Test highlighted his growth as a batter and captain, anchoring India to a commanding total. His composed knock under pressure showcased maturity and leadership, solidifying India's dominance.

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill has continued his sublime form in the England series with a majestic maiden Test double in the second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3.

Shubman Gill’s composure and maturity not just as a batter but also as a captain during his marathon knock, guiding Team India to a mammoth total in the first innings, much to the frustration of England bowlers, who toiled hard without much success on a placid Edgbaston surface, struggling to find answers to Gill’s measured strokeplay and tactical awareness.

Shubman Gill resumed his first innings batting at 114 off 216 balls and an unbeaten 99-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, steadily building on his overnight score with assured strokeplay and calm temperament, converting his century into a commanding double century to further put India in a commanding position.

Statement-making double century by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s impressive double century knock on his Test captaincy debut was not just an achievement or milestone of personal batting brilliance, but a statement of intent by showcasing his ability to lead from the front, and anchor India’s innings with poise and authority that have left England bowlers looking for answers to break the rhythm and halt India’s momentum.

Resuming his batting after scoring a century overnight, the Indian skipper displayed his remarkable focus and intent while expertly rotating the strike and dispatching loose deliveries, especially against Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir. His 203-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja helped him cement India’s dominance, pushing the visitors to the 400-run mark in the first innings.

After Jadeja’s dismissal, Shubman Gill took it upon himself to maintain scoring momentum, but Washington Sundar provided valuable support to the Indian skipper at the other end to ensure that he completes his double century. While nearing his double, Gill began to counter-attack with much confidence and authority, unleashing a flurry of boundaries and a couple of sixes.

After completing his double century, Shubman Gill seemed to be under less pressure as he played with much greater freedom, taking the attack to tiring England bowlers and went on to complete 250 with a mix of calculated aggression and astute strike rotation.

After completing his 250, it looked like Shubman Gill would go on to complete a triple century, making him the first Indian batter to achieve this feat outside. However, his marathon innings came to an end after he was dismissed by Josh Tongue for 269 off 387 balls. By that time, Team India was already past the 550-run mark in the first innings.

Captaincy responsibility makes Gill a different batter

Shubman Gill seems to have embraced his added responsibility of leading Team India in the ongoing Test series, and his performances were evident enough to prove it. As a captain, Gill has showcased his remarkable maturity by transforming his approach at the crease into one that balances aggression and resilience.

When Gill is out there as a batter, he does not take much pressure as a captain but uses his leadership mantle to channel his focus and responsibility, taking calculated risks and leading by example. His century in the first innings of the Headingley Test, where he scored 147 off 227 balls, focused on batting deep, as Rishabh Pant, on the other end, was playing his natural aggressive style with much more caution.

However, in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill played with much more responsibility after India lost their fifth wicket in Nitish Kumar Reddy at 211/1. The Indian skipper recognised his importance for his stay at the crease, especially given India’s lower-order collapses in both innings of the series opener. His crucial 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and then a 144-run stand with Washington Sundar (42) highlighted his ability to marshal the lower order.

Shubman Gill’s historic double Test century at Edgbaston was a clear answer to the critics who doubted whether he could handle the dual responsibility of captaincy and top-order batting. Gill’s century at Headingley and double century in the Edgbaston Test showcased that captaincy responsibility made him a much more focused and self-assured batter, whom India can rely on.

Before the England Test series, Shubman Gill scored just 88 runs in three matches in English conditions, but now he has aggregated 424 runs, including a century and a double century, at an average of 141.33 in three innings, signifying the arrival of a more assured and responsible red-ball batter.

Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli’s Indian record

With his incredible 269-run knock, Shubman Gill has shattered several Indian Test records, including that of Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket before the England tour. Gill shattered Kohli’s record for the highest individual score as an Indian captain. Kohli scored an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019.

Shubman Gill joined Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid in the elite list of Indian batters to score a Test double century in England. Additionally, the 25-year-old shattered Mohammed Azharuddin’s highest individual score of 179 as an Indian captain in England. He even surpassed Gavaskar’s highest individual Test score of 221 in England.

Moreover, Shubman Gill became just the third fourth Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma to score a double century in ODIs and Tests.