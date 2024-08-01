SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who was part of the Katron Ke Khiladi 14 show was made to leave the show after a fight with fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty. Now, Shilpa Shinde, who is also part of the show has spoken out in support of Asim Riaz. In a recent interview, Shinde claimed that Asim was "bullied" and "instigated" while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. She claimed that everyone banded together against Asim and provoked him, which made him upset. Shilpa defended Asim, claiming that he was not the only person who made mistakes throughout the episode.

Shilpa Shinde's statement

Everyone should be humble. Asim was alone on one side, while others ganged up on him, provoking him. I repeatedly advised him not to speak or quarrel with Rohit Shetty. Despite knowing his character, they bullied and encouraged him. Everyone can't handle success. Shilpa did, however, say that Asim should not have treated Khatron Ke Khiladi like Bigg Boss. "He was not an aggressive individual. He is overly talkative and doesn't know when to stop, which backfired."

The incident

The issue began during an assignment that required Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan to gather flags off a seesaw. Aashish and Niyati completed the challenge, saving themselves from elimination. But Asim couldn't. He stated the challenge was unachievable and instructed the squad, "Do it in front of me. I will not accept a rupee from you. If you do it, I will not accept a rupee; the camera is on."

Rohit Shetty then presented a practice film in which the crew accomplished the assignment safely, indicating that they checked everything before the candidates attempted it. "Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense," he reported. The irate filmmaker refused to listen to Asim, saying, "Listen to me or I will smash you here. Do not behave badly here."

However, Asim continued to misbehave, even getting into a brawl with his fellow contender, Abhishek Kumar. As a result, he was told to quit the show.

About Asim Riaz

He earns Rs 20 lakh a month. Riaz has an annual income of around Rs 1.5 crore. The majority of his revenue comes from modeling, acting, and brand endorsements. According to reports, Asim's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 41 crore. He also arranged to be represented by Toabh Management. However, his major break came when he appeared as a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13.

