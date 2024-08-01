Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who was part of the Katron Ke Khiladi 14 show indulged in a brawl with his fellow contestants and shows host Rohit Shetty.

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who was part of the Katron Ke Khiladi 14 show was made to leave the show after a fight with fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty. Now, Shilpa Shinde, who is also part of the show has spoken out in support of Asim Riaz. In a recent interview, Shinde claimed that Asim was "bullied" and "instigated" while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. She claimed that everyone banded together against Asim and provoked him, which made him upset. Shilpa defended Asim, claiming that he was not the only person who made mistakes throughout the episode.

    Shilpa Shinde's statement

    Everyone should be humble. Asim was alone on one side, while others ganged up on him, provoking him. I repeatedly advised him not to speak or quarrel with Rohit Shetty. Despite knowing his character, they bullied and encouraged him. Everyone can't handle success. Shilpa did, however, say that Asim should not have treated Khatron Ke Khiladi like Bigg Boss. "He was not an aggressive individual. He is overly talkative and doesn't know when to stop, which backfired."

    Also read: Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    The incident

    The issue began during an assignment that required Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan to gather flags off a seesaw. Aashish and Niyati completed the challenge, saving themselves from elimination. But Asim couldn't. He stated the challenge was unachievable and instructed the squad, "Do it in front of me. I will not accept a rupee from you. If you do it, I will not accept a rupee; the camera is on."

    Rohit Shetty then presented a practice film in which the crew accomplished the assignment safely, indicating that they checked everything before the candidates attempted it.  "Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense," he reported. The irate filmmaker refused to listen to Asim, saying, "Listen to me or I will smash you here. Do not behave badly here."

    However, Asim continued to misbehave, even getting into a brawl with his fellow contender, Abhishek Kumar. As a result, he was told to quit the show.

    About Asim Riaz

    He earns Rs 20 lakh a month. Riaz has an annual income of around Rs 1.5 crore. The majority of his revenue comes from modeling, acting, and brand endorsements. According to reports, Asim's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 41 crore. He also arranged to be represented by Toabh Management. However, his major break came when he appeared as a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employee RBA

    Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media RBA

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media

    Newly weds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant watch Olympic games with Mukesh Ambani, Isha [PHOTOS] ATG

    Newly weds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant watch Olympic games with Mukesh Ambani, Isha [PHOTOS]

    Hina Khan cancer treatment: TV actress shaves off hair; shares health updates with fans RBA

    Hina Khan cancer treatment: TV actress shaves off hair; shares health updates with fans

    Is Zareen Khan scared of Salman Khan? Here's what 'Veer' actresses said RBA

    Is Zareen Khan scared of Salman Khan? Here's what 'Veer' actresses said

    Recent Stories

    Indian scientists identify Ladakh as Moon and Mars research site anr

    Indian scientists identify Ladakh as Moon and Mars research site

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible snt

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions AJR

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check city-wise rates for August 1 2024

    Petrol, diesel prices: Check city-wise rates for August 1, 2024

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll rises updates anr

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon