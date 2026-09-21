Karisma Kapoor celebrated sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday with a nostalgic childhood photo. The post drew warm reactions from fans and celebs. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also shared heartfelt tributes for the actress.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday with a nostalgic childhood photograph, sharing a heartfelt tribute that highlighted the enduring bond between the siblings. Karisma took to Instagram to post a vintage picture of the sisters from their younger years. Alongside the throwback, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side Always twinning and winning Love you mostest #SisterLove #HairstyleGoals #HappyBirthday". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Wishes Pour In From Family and Friends

The post drew warm reactions from fans and members of the Kapoor family’s circle, including Malaika Arora, Saba Pataudi, Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Panday, who shared birthday wishes and heart emojis in the comments. Fans also noted the resemblance between Kareena in the childhood photograph and her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined the birthday wishes, sharing a throwback photograph on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Kareena. She captioned the image, "Happy happiest bday to hum sab ki favourite @kareenakapoorkhan," and added a pink heart illustration over the photograph.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also marked her sister-in-law Kareena’s birthday with a nostalgic Instagram tribute. Recalling the first time they met on a shoot, Saba remembered Kareena’s leather skirt and jacket and also spoke about being present when Kareena first met her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba described Kareena as a source of support and thanked her for being her "Lolo when I needed you most." She added, "You've had my back... as I do yours. 100 percent. Happppppyyyy happyyyy Birthday to U! There is no boundary holding you back. Shine bright forever You're A Star." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

On the Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 46th birthday today. On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Daayra' co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Meghna Gulzar directorial hit the theatres on Friday, opening to decent reviews from both audiences and critics. The film marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s outing as cops, adding an intriguing dimension to the crime thriller. (ANI)