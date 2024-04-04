Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS

    Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla's partnership owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and fans fantasize about attending a KKR match with SRK. However, the actress admits she dislikes watching KKR matches with Shah Rukh Khan.

    SHOCKING Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's bond extends well beyond their shared roles as co-stars. The Darrs have a decades-long connection from their on-screen collaborations to their cooperation as KKR co-owners. The partnership owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and it's a fan's fantasy to attend a KKR-SRK match. However, the Darr actress admits dislikes watching KKR matches with Khan. 

    The present IPL season is producing some of the most entertaining matchups. Last night, it was great to watch Shah Rukh Khan happy and cheering on his team as they defeated the Delhi Capitals.

    Also Read: Here's how KKR player Nitish Rana is family to Govinda

    During a recent interview with IANS, Juhi, known for her candour, revealed a humorous behind-the-scenes relationship between the co-owners. The actress said that she and SRK are not the ideal individuals to watch IPL matches with. She also added that they are usually quite nervous whenever their team plays.

    She said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense."

    Juhi said she can't watch KKR matches with Shah Rukh because he gets angry at her anytime their team isn't doing well.

    Also Read: Amrita -Ravi Shastri to Nagma-Sourav: Celebs who dated cricketers

    "It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," she humorously added. 

    Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Movies: 
    Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been together in films such as Ram Jaane, Darr, Yess Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, One 2 Ka 4, and Bhoothnath, to mention a few.
     

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault when aspiring to become a cricketer RKK

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault; read full story

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's HIT film RBA

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's HIT film

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans Superstar hit film Ghilli to re-release on THIS date RBA

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay’s fans: Superstar's hit film ‘Ghilli’ to re-release on THIS date

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India rkn

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India RKK

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: UDF's K Sudhakaran vs CPI(M)'s Jayarajan in Kannur rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: UDF's K Sudhakaran vs CPI(M)'s Jayarajan in Kannur

    Want to continue using Windows 10? You will soon have to pay THIS much for it gcw

    Want to continue using Windows 10? You will soon have to pay THIS much for it

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime vkp

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault when aspiring to become a cricketer RKK

    Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saanand Verma reveals he faced sexual assault; read full story

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24 vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon