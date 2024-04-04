SHOCKING! Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS

Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla's partnership owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and fans fantasize about attending a KKR match with SRK. However, the actress admits she dislikes watching KKR matches with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's bond extends well beyond their shared roles as co-stars. The Darrs have a decades-long connection from their on-screen collaborations to their cooperation as KKR co-owners. The partnership owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and it's a fan's fantasy to attend a KKR-SRK match. However, the Darr actress admits dislikes watching KKR matches with Khan.

The present IPL season is producing some of the most entertaining matchups. Last night, it was great to watch Shah Rukh Khan happy and cheering on his team as they defeated the Delhi Capitals.

During a recent interview with IANS, Juhi, known for her candour, revealed a humorous behind-the-scenes relationship between the co-owners. The actress said that she and SRK are not the ideal individuals to watch IPL matches with. She also added that they are usually quite nervous whenever their team plays.

She said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense."

Juhi said she can't watch KKR matches with Shah Rukh because he gets angry at her anytime their team isn't doing well.

"It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," she humorously added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Movies:

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been together in films such as Ram Jaane, Darr, Yess Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, One 2 Ka 4, and Bhoothnath, to mention a few.

