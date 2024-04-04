Entertainment

Here's how KKR player Nitish Rana is family to Govinda

Nitish Rana

Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Rider's player and former captain Nitish Rana is family to the Bollywood actor Govinda.

Nitish is married to Sanchi Marwaha, who is Govinda's niece.

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek, who is part of Kapil Sharma's comedy show revealed Nitish's relationship with Govinda.

Krushna who is Govinda's sister's son, said that Sanchi Marwaha is her cousin which also makes her Govinda's niece.

Saachi Marwah and Nitish Rana

Saachi Marwah and Nitish Rana got married in 2019 and hence it makes Nitish Govinda's son-in-law.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is a left-handed Indian cricketer who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

