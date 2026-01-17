At JLF 2026, Shobhaa De called AR Rahman's comment on religious bias in Bollywood 'very dangerous,' stressing talent, not religion, is what matters. She also condemned the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and commented on the Iran situation.

Shobhaa De on AR Rahman's 'Dangerous' Comment

Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De has termed AR Rahman's recent remark on Bollywood as "very dangerous", stressing that the film industry has always been a space where talent, not religion, determines opportunity.

Addressing a session on her new book at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, De said she disagreed with composer Rahman's claims of religious bias in Bollywood. "This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor, that they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man. He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him," she said. Oscar-winning composer Rahman had in a recent interview on the BBC Asian Network said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him in recent years, which he attributes to changing dynamics in the industry over the past eight years

'Has to be Condemned': De on Bangladesh

She raised her concerns about Bangladesh and the murder of Hindus there. She highlighted the complexity of historical ties. However, she strongly condemned the recent treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and expressed confidence in the Indian government's ability to address the situation. "Bangladesh is a very sensitive subject, because our history with Bangladesh is very complex and people there hate us. And the younger generation definitely hates us. They don't like it that we are hosting a person who they think is the enemy of the state. But what they're doing to our Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh has to be condemned, strongly condemned. And I'm sure the government will take the necessary steps to deal with the situation," De said.

Concerns Over Iran Atrocities

Turning to global issues, De spoke about the ongoing atrocities in Iran. She said the Indian government has condemned the violence, issued a travel advisory, and is ensuring the safe return of its citizens. "The atrocities that are happening in Iran, I think the whole world is watching. The world is shocked. And in India, we have condemned it. We also have a travel advisory. We are getting our own people back, which shows the seriousness with which the government of India is taking the deteriorating situation in Iran. We are not ignoring it....," she added.

Highlights from JLF Day 2

Meanwhile, the second day at JLF began with morning music by Bhanwari Devi of the Bhopa community, whose soulful folk performance brought the rich traditions of Rajasthan to life, followed by the Festival's first session, Lightning Kid, which saw World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand in conversation with Rahul Bhattacharya. The session traced Anand's illustrious career, tactical evolutions in the global chess circuit, and the personal motivations behind his latest literary work, Lightning Kid, as per the press release.

Day 2 also saw the announcement of a new JLF International edition. Following successful editions in the USA, Valladolid, and London, JLF will now make its advent at the Island of Ireland. JLF Island of Ireland will be held from 22-31 May 2026. (ANI)