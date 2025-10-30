Sudhir Dalvi's wife stated that on October 8, he had severe agony, lost movement in his limbs, and was transported to the hospital. He was put in theICU.

Sudhir Dalvi, an 86-year-old actor best known for playing the legendary title role in Manoj Kumar's 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised with acute sepsis. Dalvi has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025, and is severely unwell. His family has approached the film industry and well-wishers for financial assistance to fund his therapy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following his breakthrough role as the spiritual teacher, Dalvi acted in other films, including Subhash Ghai's 1993 mafia drama Khal Nayak and Shah Rukh Khan's 1996 love comedy English Babu Desi Mem. His last major film performance was in N Chandra's 2003 comic thriller XCuse Me.

Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised; medical expenditures might reach ₹15 lakh.

He rose to notoriety on television, appearing in series like as Ramesh Sippy's Buniyaad, Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Shah Jahan in Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj, Bahadur Shah Zafar in Gulzar's Mirza Ghalib, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Chanakya, and Parikshit Sahni's Junoon. His final role was as Govardhan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi during its initial run, which ended in 2008.

He rose to prominence on television, playing key roles in shows such as Ramesh Sippy's Buniyaad, Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Shah Jahan in Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj, Bahadur Shah Zafar in Gulzar's Mirza Ghalib, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Chanakya, and Parikshit Sahni's Junoon. His final playing job was as Govardhan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi during its original run, which concluded in 2008.

Dalvi has spent Rs 10 lakh on medical bills, but experts say the procedure may cost Rs 15 lakh. After seeing a contribution request on social media, Riddhima Kapoor donated. She commented on the post, “Done (folded hands emoji),” hinting that she’s sent her monetary contributions for Dalvi’s treatment.

However, a troll questioned Riddhima’s intention and replied to her comment, “Why did you mention here if you have helped… footage chahiye? (Need footage?),” wrote the troll. Riddhima couldn’t help but shut them down by responding in the comment section, “Everything in life is not about optics — helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing,” she wrote.