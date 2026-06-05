The war of words between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan has created a new storm in the TV industry. Is Shilpa's confession about a false 2016 case backfiring? Is Hina's 'shameful' comment adding fuel to the fire? Was this a direct attack without naming names? Will old allegations resurface? Will this fight ever end? Keep reading!

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name playing Anguri Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has created a huge stir. Ever since she revealed that her 2016 sexual harassment allegation against a producer was false, there has been chaos. While actress Hina Khan slammed Shilpa and called her false claim 'shameful', TV's Anguri Bhabhi has now fired back. She shared a video on social media and, without taking any names, allegedly, blasted Hina Khan.

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Shilpa Shinde hits back at Hina Khan

Shilpa Shinde shared a video on Instagram. Without naming Hina Khan, she said, "I don't know when people will stop using my name for publicity. But don't try to jump on a moving train, you will get hurt. You have your own illnesses to get publicity. The deaths that have happened in your family, those people are there. So why do you need Shilpa Shinde?" Shilpa didn't take a name, but it's believed she was targeting Hina. She seemed to be taunting Hina about her cancer diagnosis and her father, Aslam Khan, who passed away in 2021.

Shilpa Shinde says, 'Don't dig up old graves'

Shilpa Shinde continued in her video, "Don't dig up old graves. If you dig up buried bodies... I am still alive. Even back then, I had said it with proof... The person who is no longer in this world, may God rest his soul. But then I will give such proof that you will be forced to hate that person. Don't provoke me. You will grant peace to their soul, so don't provoke me. First of all, stop barking about things you don't know. If you had supported me back then, this situation wouldn't have arisen today."

'I am not afraid of anyone's father for the truth': Shilpa Shinde

According to Shilpa, "After 9 years, we worked together. Nobody told me to say this, but I am standing up for a girl's father and a woman's husband. Because I had lied. I can't live with a lie on my conscience. If I had gotten them arrested at that time, I would also be arrested today for my mistake. But why did I do that? Read 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' if you haven't. Watch Mahabharata if you haven't. Everyone has seen everything, but they just want to bark like dogs behind Shilpa Shinde's back. Why are you after me? What do you want from me? I am living peacefully, why can't you see that? I have spoken the truth, and for the truth, I am not afraid of anyone's father. Whoever wants to bark, let them bark."

What is the whole Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan matter?

In 2016, when Shilpa Shinde left 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', she accused the show's producer of sexual harassment. She even filed an FIR in the matter. In 2018, the case was settled between both parties. Now, recently on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa said, “In 2016, I filed a sexual harassment case against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' producer Sanjay Kohli, but the truth is, those allegations were false. I had no other option at that time, so I filed the case. Later, the matter was settled, and I also received my pending payment.”

What did Hina Khan say about Shilpa Shinde's statement?

As soon as this confession came out, Hina Khan, without naming Shilpa, wrote in her Instagram story, “I am shocked that a female actor has herself admitted that her allegations were false. She used the law for her own benefit. This is extremely shameful. What will happen if the same actress makes the same allegations again? Won't this become a mockery of the system?”