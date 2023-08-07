Shilpa Shetty inspiring fans with her intense workout is 'Monday motivation' vibes

'Nikamma' actress Shilpa Shetty, loved by fans for being the epitome of fitness and flawless acting skills in the Bollywood industry, dishes out the essential Monday motivation vibes with her intense workout, which speaks volumes about her love for a healthy and fit lifestyle daily.

Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. A few hours back, she shared an intense workout video on her official Instagram handle. The viral video showcases her zealousness and constant dedication to her fitness routine, serving up some much-needed Monday motivation for her millions of followers. Shilpa Shetty is loved by fans for her fitness and workout regime that she maintains daily despite a hectic and busy work schedule and is diligently working out in the gym to sweat it out and burn the calories to be more fit and healthy daily.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty is just sweating out and working out at the gym as she performs a series of challenging exercises. From cardio drills to weightlifting, the actress demonstrated her versatility in fitness training, leaving viewers in awe of her incredible strength and stamina. The video got shared by Instant Bollywood. One of the fans wrote, "Age does not matter." Another wrote, "Hard work karte ho ap."

Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted entering a plush restaurant in town. While age lovebirds twinned in leopard-printed outfits, what grabbed eyeballs was a bizarre-looking mask of Raj Kundra. A video of him stepping out of his car and donning a mask has gone VIRAL. Shilpa looked effortlessly glam in her leopard-printed dress. She kept her wavy locks loose. Shilpa completed her look with a black sling bag and heels. She donned one of her brightest smiles when the paparazzi captured her. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her outfits.

Recently, there was news that Raj Kundra can make his acting debut soon. A leading bollywood entertainment portal has reported that a film based on his 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case, will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is set to wow her fans in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi.

