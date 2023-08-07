Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Neha, Aisha Sharma flaunt their svelte figure as they take ice-water dips in monokinis

    'Crook' fame B-town actress Neha Sharma and her younger sister, Aisha Sharma, have set Instagram ablaze with their SEXY figure as they take ice-water dips in sizzling monokini attires, which make them both look sensual and irresistible.

    Video: Neha, Aisha Sharma flaunt their svelte figure as they take ice-water dips in monokinis
    Neha Sharma always knows how to elevate the temperature and change fashion elements with her choices of scintillating monokinis, bikinis and swimsuits. The actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she is taking an ice-water dip and donning a hot red monokini attire. This video has gone VIRAL on Instagram. On the other hand, her younger sister and bollywood actress, Aisha Sharma, is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a sizzling and racy monokini. Aisha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Satyamev Jayate, often takes the internet by storm with her hot photo shoots in bold outfits. Recently, the actress shared a video of her intense workout, which ended with a dip in ice-cold water.

    In the viral video, Neha Sharma is channelling her inner sexy siren as she steps into the ice bucket to take a freezing dip in the ice water. Neha Sharma looks drop-dead-sexy and sensational in a plunging neckline red monokini attire. Her wet look adds more hotness and poise to the entire outfit.

    In the VIRAL video, Aisha is sweating out in the gym by doing an intense workout. She is later taking a dip in ice water wearing a hot cutout monokini. Unfazed by the freezing temperature, the actress braved the icy water with an infectious smile. Elder sister Neha Sharma commented, "The coolest kid."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25)

    Aisha Sharma is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her fitness and skincare regimes are carefully curated, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and well-being. Through social media platforms, Aisha shares valuable insights and tips, empowering her followers to embark on their own wellness journeys.

