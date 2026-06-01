Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday with heartfelt wishes from her family. Sister Shamita Shetty called her a 'guiding light,' and husband Raj Kundra praised her strength in a touching post, referring to her as a 'Devi'.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has turned a year older, ringing in her birthday with warm wishes and greetings from her family, friends, and fans across the country.

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Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra pen heartfelt notes

Shilpa's sister, Shamita Shetty, dropped a series of pictures of the siblings together, reflecting their strong bond. In her caption, Shamita poured out her heart as she further penned, "Happy Birthday my darling Munki my forever blessing for me u've always been the blueprint for strength and grace inspiring me in so many ways. Thankyou for being my sister, my guiding light ..can't imagine my life without you. love you to infinity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAMITA SHETTY (@shamitashetty_official)

Shilpa also received a love-filled birthday wish from her husband, actor-businessman Raj Kundra. Sharing a special video of his wife, Raj Kundra wrote, "A different Birthday post this year...Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once. Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

The post quickly attracted attention on social media, drawing birthday wishes from followers and members of the entertainment industry.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Viaan, in May 2012. In February 2020, they became parents to daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

On the work front

On the work front for Shilpa Shetty, she was last seen as a judge on the reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'. She will next be seen in a key role in 'KD: The Devil'. The actress is also set to take on hosting duties for the upcoming show 'Maa Hai Na', which premieres on ZEE5 on June 12. (ANI)