Veteran actor Shekhar Suman has launched his own film academy, SSFA, in Mumbai. Described as a new-age institute, it offers an intensive three-month acting programme designed by Suman, focusing on modern storytelling and practical skills.

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman has come up with his own film academy. SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy) has been described as a "new-age institute designed for actors and storytellers of today and the demands of tomorrow." Conceived as a contemporary and immersive learning space moves away from formula-driven methods to nurture instinctive, aware actors equipped for modern storytelling.

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About the Acting Programme

SSFA launches with an intensive three-month acting programme, designed and conducted by Shekhar Suman, complemented by masterclasses with actors, casting directors, and filmmakers. The curriculum focuses on voice, speech, emotional access, body awareness, camera readiness, and character building, while also introducing students to the Linklater Voice Method, film language, and on-set discipline. The programme culminates in a student film, offering hands-on experience. SSFA is also envisioned to grow into a broader creative ecosystem, with future programmes in screenwriting, direction, cinematography, music production, and post-production, as read in a press note.

'A Personal Way of Giving Back'

Speaking on the launch, Shekhar Suman said, "For me, this academy is not just an institution. It is a very personal way of giving back to the craft that has given me everything. Over the years, acting has taught me discipline, imagination, resilience, and the importance of truth in performance. And with SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy), where I have personally designed and curated the acting course, and overseen every detail beyond it, I hope to pass that learning forward to the next generation of actors. Through this academy, I hope to create something that goes beyond training and becomes a true creative journey for every student who walks in."

On the Acting Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project 'Heeramandi'. (ANI)