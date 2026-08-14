On Sridevi's birth anniversary, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling their collaboration on 'Mr India'. He remembered her as a 'director's best friend' and praised her magical and electric energy on camera.

Director's best friend

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who directed the legendary Sridevi in his 1987 sci-fi superhero classic 'Mr India', remembered the late actress on her birth anniversary. The filmmaker shared an old picture with Sridevi, reflecting on the precious time when he collaborated with her for 'Mr India'.

"The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film 'Joshilay' as much as they did later in 'Mr India' .. and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director's best friend.. Mr India would not have been possible without the amazing collaboration between Sridevi and myself. I still remember my excitement and urge to get to the set when Sri Devi and I were doing Mr India... because you never knew how Sri Devi would surprise you that day... and she never failed to do so," Shekhar Kapur wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DcAVz94RgoQ/

'Magic happened' on camera

Kapur recalled how Sridevi brought a very different personality in front of the camera, radiating an electric energy.

"When the camera was not in her .. she would be quietly sitting in her chair .. almost in denial of her stardom (unlike actors today she would not disappear into her trailer) .. but when in front of the Camera it was as if magic happened .. it was a different Sridevi.. her energy not only radiated out of her for the camera .. everyone on the set felt it .. it was electric. So much that at times (especially in a dance sequence) we would forget to switch off the camera! For I would forget to say 'Cut'," he wrote.

'A gift to us'

Concluding his post, Shekhar Kapur called Sridevi a "gift" to the world.

"I doubt there'll be another Sri Devi .. she was a gift to us... So wherever you are Sri .. Happy Birthday," he wrote.

A Celebrated Collaboration

Kapur and Sridevi collaborated only once, but 'Mr. India' remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated films.

The late actor was among the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema and dominated commercial films during the 1980s and 1990s.

Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai. (ANI)