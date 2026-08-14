Anupam Kher has sparked a conversation about ageism via a social media video. He questioned the tendency to call older people 'irrelevant', arguing that while youth has energy, age brings invaluable experience that has no expiry date.

Actor Anupam Kher has sparked a conversation about ageism and the value of experience with a social media video, questioning the growing tendency to describe older people as "irrelevant" or "redundant." In the video shared on his Instagram handle, Kher asked whether a person's abilities suddenly become outdated simply because they grow older. Kher's central message is that ageing should not be equated with uselessness.

'Youth Gives You Energy, Age Gives You Experience'

"Youth gives you energy, but age gives you experience," Kher says in the video, arguing that experience is something that cannot simply be purchased, searched for online or downloaded. It is acquired through living, learning and overcoming challenges.

At the same time, Kher acknowledged the importance of younger generations. He describes their speed, restlessness and fresh ideas as essential to society, but questions whether young people need to be declared relevant at the expense of older people.

The actor describes elderly people as society's "memory bank," a living repository of history and experience.

Along with his video message, Kher wrote, "TIMELESS GOLDEN ENERGY!! Youth possesses zeal, momentum, and an incredible drive to feel relevant and significant. Yet, experience is a powerhouse in its own right. Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Nandan Nilekani, Anand Mahindra, Meryl Streep, James Cameron--and countless others--have all crossed the age of seventy, yet they continue to create something new and guide the world today. Therefore, dismissing the elderly as 'useless' or 'past their prime' is not just rude; it is foolish. Human capability has no expiry date. Youth might find a new path more quickly... but experience knows exactly where the next turn lies! Cheers to that!"

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently announced the completion of shooting for his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles and is slated for a post-Diwali theatrical release.

He also has the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel in the pipeline.The comedy sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.