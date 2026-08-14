As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, this article lists timeless patriotic songs that are integral to the occasion, from classics like 'Vande Mataram' to modern hits like 'Chakde India' and 'Teri Mitti'.

India is set to celebrate the 80th Independence Day on Saturday. Music has a unique way of stirring emotions, and no Independence Day celebration feels complete without soulful melodies and impactful patriotic songs.

From Vande Mataram to Chakde India, these timeless tracks beautifully capture the spirit of freedom, unity and national pride, evoking a sense of nostalgia among all the Indians who make sure to revisit these songs on this occassion.

A Playlist of Patriotic Anthems

Vande Mataram

'Vande Mataram' by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is a classic Independence Day anthem that celebrates the strength and beauty of India. The most famous and widely popular cinematic rendition of 'Vande Mataram' was sung by Hemant Kumar (Hemanta Mukherjee), who also composed it for the 1952 film Anand Math. It represents the spirit and heritage of the country and functioned as a rallying cry throughout the country's independence war.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

From AR Rahman's 1997 album titled 'Vande Mataram', the contemporary patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' is one of the most heard songs during Independence Day celebrations, which expresses love and respect for the country. The lyrics of the song are penned by Mehboob Kotwal, while the music is composed by AR Rahman.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a timeless classic from the 1967 film 'Upkaar' featuring Manoj Kumar, who played a significant role in popularising then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's rally quote, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan". The song was sung by Mahendra Kapoor while the lyrics were penned by Gulshan Bawr.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola is a revolutionary anthem featured in the film starring Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. This anthem has been reinvented and reimagined over the years, but its essence remains unchanged. One of the popular renditions of the song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris and was composed by A.R. Rahman.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' composed by C Ramchandra and sung by Lata Mangeshkar is an ode to India's soldiers, honouring their sacrifices and symbolising the nation's freedom. This song truly celebrates the spirit of patriotism and pays a heartfelt tribute to the martyred heroes and their sacrifice. She performed the song live for the first time in 1963 on Republic Day in the presence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Des Rangila

The much-loved song from the 2006 movie Faana, is a classic patriotic anthem that evokes patriotism in every Indian. Mahalaxmi Iyer's vocals evoke a sense of love and respect for the motherland, making this song a part of Independence Day celebrations. In India, the Independence Day celebrations are incomplete without these songs.

Chakde India

Salim-Sulaiman's powerful anthem 'Chakde India ', sung by Sukhwinder Singh shows pride in the country, unity and greatness and adds patriotism to the Independence Day celebrations. India is a sports-loving country, and this song heightens it a notch higher. Beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, the fictional film is based on the heroics of Indian women in the game of hockey world cup.

Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti is a must-play song on Independence Day to evoke pride. It is a soulful song that touches the hearts of every India with its words and rhythm. The song is sung by B Praak, while the music is composed by Arko. The lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is a powerful tribute to the supreme sacrifice, love, and loyalty of Indian soldiers for their motherland.

Ae Watan

The lyrics of this catchy song 'Ae Watan' from the movie 'Raazi' have been masterfully composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The song arouses strong feelings of love, pride, and dedication to the nation with its lovely lyrics and soaring music.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

India's culture and diversity are described in this catchy song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Veer-Zaara'. It instils a sense of pride in the country and brings you closer to it.

Add these songs to your playlist, and you will definitely rekindle your patriotism and strengthen your love for the nation, whether you're listening to them again or for the first time. (ANI)