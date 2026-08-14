Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated a nine-day book festival in Leh, a joint effort by the National Book Trust, local admin, and the Indian Army. The festival aims to promote reading and connect Ladakh with the world through literature.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inaugurated a nine-day Ladakh Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust, local administration and the Indian Army, in Leh.

Bridging Intellectual and Cultural Gaps

According to a press release from Ladakh Administration, the book festival aims to bring books, literature, and diverse literary traditions from across the country and abroad, closer to the people of Ladakh. The festival features books in Hindi, English, Urdu, Ladakhi, and other Indian languages, with stalls showcasing 75 publishers and highlighting India's rich linguistic and literary diversity.

Inaugurating the Book festival, Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the Ladakh Book Festival 2026 will serve as an important platform to promote reading, literature, education and knowledge while connecting Ladakh's rich cultural and intellectual heritage with contemporary India and the wider world.

The festival assumes special significance in Ladakh, where geographical remoteness and harsh winters often restrict access to the wider world. By bringing books, authors, publishers and diverse ideas to the region, the festival seeks to create an intellectual bridge between Ladakh and the rest of India and the world, while encouraging young people to discover the value of reading and lifelong learning, the release said.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor noted that despite its geographical isolation, Ladakh has historically remained connected with the wider world through its rich traditions of Buddhist studies, manuscripts and intellectual exchange. The Book Festival, he said, carries forward this centuries-old tradition by bringing ancient knowledge into dialogue with modern ideas.

Civil-Military Cooperation for Nation-Building

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the importance of Civil-Military Cooperation, noting that the "collaboration between the National Book Trust, Ladakh Administration and Indian Army in organising the festival demonstrates that nation-building extends beyond securing the country's borders to promoting education, culture and knowledge," as quoted in a press note.

Fostering a Reading Culture

"A good book expands our thinking and introduces us to new dimensions of the world. Books bring together knowledge, harmony, dedication and inner peace," the Lieutenant Governor said, emphasising that books also provide an opportunity to understand one's own society and history as well as learn from the experiences of others.

Highlighting the importance of developing a reading habit among children and youth, the Ladakh LG said that 70 libraries were recently launched simultaneously across Ladakh, marking an important step towards expanding access to books and encouraging reading among students and young people. These libraries are aimed not only at increasing knowledge but also at developing analytical skills and concentration. (ANI)