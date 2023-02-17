Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehzada Full movie LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film Tamil version out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality

    Shehzada leaked online: On the first day of its release, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Tamil film Shehzada was leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers.

    Shehzada Full movie LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film Tamil version out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality RBA
    Shehzada Movie Leaked Online in High Definition: Shehzada, a film starring Kartik Aaryan, is now in theatres. Shehzada was released internationally on February 17th, and the film has received positive reviews. On the same day, it was also released online in HD resolution on Tamilrockers. 

    The fans consider the film a complete entertainment package, as they are constantly looking forward to seeing a new dhamaka from Kartik's league of cinema, especially following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year.

    This is the actor's second film with Kriti Sanon and his first present to his devoted fans this year. The Rohit Dhawan-directed film will likely benefit from the Mahashivratri festival on Saturday, but only with being threatened with online copying. It is the official Hindi version of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

    Shehzada will compete at the box office with the Hindi feature Dhanush's Vaathi and the Hollywood blockbuster Ant-Man 3. Both films have a sizable audience base. However, Vaathi has outperformed Kartik Aaryan's film regarding advance booking sales. While there is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience to see the film, Shehzada has been pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

    Shehzada was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as Movierulz. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on its first release day.

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past; however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

